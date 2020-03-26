Capital Research Global Investors Buys 16,960 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,733,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.49% of Tc Pipelines worth $1,743,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.66. 197,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,016. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.04%.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

