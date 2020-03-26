Capital Research Global Investors Buys 23,902 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.82% of Amazon.com worth $7,514,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,737,866,000 after buying an additional 89,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $33.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,919.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,159. The company has a market capitalization of $938.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,967.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,843.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,333.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

