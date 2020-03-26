Capital Research Global Investors Buys 240,033 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,033 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.89% of Las Vegas Sands worth $1,523,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $4.96 on Thursday, reaching $52.31. 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,519,430. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.93%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

