Capital Research Global Investors Buys 24,157 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.75% of Constellation Brands worth $1,726,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $13.90 on Thursday, reaching $140.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

