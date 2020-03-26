Capital Research Global Investors Buys 296,401 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,401 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 12.25% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,860,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,916,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $2,565,693. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMRN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.97. 33,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.27 and a beta of 1.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

