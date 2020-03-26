Capital Research Global Investors Buys 3,133,993 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133,993 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 9.20% of Noble Energy worth $1,093,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after buying an additional 238,514 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Noble Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter worth about $9,646,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,427.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Noble Energy stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 4,136,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,212,201. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

