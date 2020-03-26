Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,515,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,568,110 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.54% of Stryker worth $1,997,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded up $11.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.48. 1,018,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,429. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.81.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

