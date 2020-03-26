Capital Research Global Investors Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,377 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.24% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,090,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,427,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,046 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,235,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,079,000 after purchasing an additional 419,980 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $6.50 on Thursday, hitting $197.43. 32,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,284 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

