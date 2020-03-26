Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,357 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.39% of Amphenol worth $1,093,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,552,000 after purchasing an additional 839,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,663,000 after purchasing an additional 563,138 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $54,628,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $45,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.93. 38,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.