Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,383,669 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.5% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 10.41% of EOG Resources worth $5,071,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $39.54. 182,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,013,890. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

