Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.84% of Dominion Energy worth $2,614,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 55,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,238. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

