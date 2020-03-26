Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.06 Billion Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,852,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 348,985 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.85% of Union Pacific worth $1,058,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $6.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.05. 1,492,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,029. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.24.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.