Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.13 Billion Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,734,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,814,621 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.76% of Mcdonald’s worth $1,133,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

NYSE:MCD traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.56. The stock had a trading volume of 166,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,266. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

