Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.14 Billion Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.12% of American Tower worth $1,142,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 181.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $17.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.46. 906,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

