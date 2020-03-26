Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.46 Billion Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,426,749 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.92% of Adobe worth $1,459,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $13.44 on Thursday, hitting $319.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.53 and its 200 day moving average is $314.28. The firm has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

