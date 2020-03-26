Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.67 Billion Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,452,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385,851 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.79% of Altria Group worth $1,669,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,469,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,513,892. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.