Capital Research Global Investors Has $15.01 Billion Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.5% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.56% of Facebook worth $15,006,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,497,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,207,080,000 after buying an additional 550,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,506,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,593,220,000 after buying an additional 396,799 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,454,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.35. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $445.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

