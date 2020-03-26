Capital Research Global Investors Has $2.73 Billion Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.79% of CME Group worth $2,728,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra increased their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.27.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $14.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.79. The company had a trading volume of 117,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.