Capital Research Global Investors Has $2 Billion Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,794,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,147,265 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.54% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,997,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

COST traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.80. 1,818,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,353. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.64. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

