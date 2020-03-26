Capital Research Global Investors Has $4.63 Billion Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.57% of Exxon Mobil worth $4,632,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,438 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 895,023 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,887,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,470,968. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

