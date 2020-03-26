Capital Research Global Investors Has $7.67 Billion Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,602,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,011,979 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.3% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.86% of AbbVie worth $7,667,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,494,000 after buying an additional 228,584 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,307,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,461,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,558,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

