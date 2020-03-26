Capital Research Global Investors Has $8.78 Billion Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.6% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.15% of UnitedHealth Group worth $8,775,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,783,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,170,112,000 after buying an additional 528,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,559,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,516,346,000 after buying an additional 397,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $12.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.04. 181,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.18. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

