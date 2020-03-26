Capital Research Global Investors Has $9.88 Billion Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.0% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 6.43% of Abbott Laboratories worth $9,875,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

ABT stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.88. 2,206,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,224,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07. The company has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

