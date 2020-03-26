Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.6% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 5.99% of Amgen worth $8,518,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.64. 135,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,924. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.45 and a 200-day moving average of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.