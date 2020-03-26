Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,710 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.22% of Autodesk worth $2,108,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,481,459 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,261,000 after purchasing an additional 113,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.91.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $11.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.49. 681,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average is $171.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 168.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

