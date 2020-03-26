Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,708 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 7.29% of Mercadolibre worth $2,072,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after buying an additional 227,377 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,107,000 after acquiring an additional 95,183 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.60.

Shares of MELI traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $487.01. The stock had a trading volume of 322,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,918. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of -134.16 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $756.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $616.75 and its 200 day moving average is $587.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

