Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 1,033,910 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.91% of Humana worth $2,869,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $15.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.74. 652,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,303. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.94. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $384.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

