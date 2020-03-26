Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 1,379,053 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379,053 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 10.67% of PerkinElmer worth $1,151,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.91. 21,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

