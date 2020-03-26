Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 2,058,690 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,215,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058,690 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 7.60% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $2,917,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,522,000 after buying an additional 19,916,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,630,000 after buying an additional 3,744,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,725,000 after buying an additional 2,394,420 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,432,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,308,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,475,000 after buying an additional 1,473,429 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

CNQ stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,310,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.