Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 21,250 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,950,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 11.99% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $1,283,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after buying an additional 8,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $82,369,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $52,412,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,337,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,789,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,668,750. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

