Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 262,567 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,567 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.15% of L3Harris worth $1,380,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in L3Harris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in L3Harris by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in L3Harris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded up $11.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average is $204.95. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

