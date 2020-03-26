Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 293,880 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,880 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.22% of TransDigm Group worth $1,269,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $39.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,482. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $526.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.