Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 62,592 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,592 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.76% of Mastercard worth $5,316,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.24. 3,328,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,147,128. The company has a market cap of $238.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.