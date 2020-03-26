Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 8,343,863 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.7% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 6.73% of Gilead Sciences worth $5,531,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.82. 634,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,795,556. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,938.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

