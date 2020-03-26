Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,718,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.81% of Marriott International worth $2,380,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $9.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.88. 2,872,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,823,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.64. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

