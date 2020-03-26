Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,425,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,893,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.74% of Verizon Communications worth $1,868,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

VZ traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,756,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

