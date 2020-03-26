Capital Research Global Investors Sells 2,660,847 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,660,847 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.04% of ServiceNow worth $1,079,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.81.

NYSE NOW traded up $27.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.13. 119,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

