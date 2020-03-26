Capital Research Global Investors Sells 3,990,794 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,239,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,990,794 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.34% of Intel worth $3,425,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $54.91. 12,503,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,815,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

