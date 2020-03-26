Capital Research Global Investors Sells 610,413 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,549,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610,413 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.0% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.85% of Linde worth $3,311,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.93.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

