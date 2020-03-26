Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 348,276 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 10.81% of Insulet worth $1,144,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 244,300.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 22.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Insulet by 26.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD traded up $5.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.81. 12,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 961.11 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $219.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

