Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,764,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117,349 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.0% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.37% of The Coca-Cola worth $3,252,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.09. 13,502,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,073,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

