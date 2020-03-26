Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150,086 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.48% of Alphabet worth $4,394,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $35.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,137.40. 145,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,460. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,340.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,320.25. The company has a market capitalization of $776.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,511.24.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

