Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the February 27th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $200,165.00. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,804,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 348,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

