Capital World Investors Acquires 840,367 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,964,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840,367 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 6.09% of PagSeguro Digital worth $681,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,360,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,879,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

