Capital World Investors Acquires Shares of 3,536,500 Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,536,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,428,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.34% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.14.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

