Capital World Investors Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital World Investors grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628,856 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.55% of Adobe worth $867,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $305.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.64.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

