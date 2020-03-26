Capital World Investors Boosts Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital World Investors grew its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.14% of Fiserv worth $895,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,500,000 after buying an additional 340,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,680,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.95.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

