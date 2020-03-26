Capital World Investors Boosts Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,610,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 5.22% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $729,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 780,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 187,505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,117 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,049,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,071.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIP. TD Securities raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

