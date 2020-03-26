Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,508,843 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 11.56% of Smartsheet worth $610,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $132,578.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,323 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,055 in the last 90 days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

