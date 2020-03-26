Capital World Investors Buys 1,149,536 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149,536 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 5.30% of Apollo Global Management worth $562,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

In other news, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $6,594,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439 over the last 90 days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

